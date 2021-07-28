$542.67 Million in Sales Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will announce $542.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $525.34 million and the highest is $560.00 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported sales of $458.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.95 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SQM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

NYSE SQM traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $47.28. The company had a trading volume of 22,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $60.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after acquiring an additional 126,095 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,435,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,942,000.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.