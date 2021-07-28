Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.28. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.36 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MRVI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.29. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $45.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,467,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

