Advisor Partners LLC Sells 243 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,733,123,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 765.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,893 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.68. 107,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,499,032. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $94.64 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

