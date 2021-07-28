Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRC. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 350,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,531,000 after buying an additional 173,834 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 492,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 161,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 30,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,476,000 after purchasing an additional 329,391 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Maxim Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $194.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $202.07.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

