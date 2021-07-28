10,330 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $75.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.84.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.