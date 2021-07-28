Colony Group LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $117.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $207.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.08.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

