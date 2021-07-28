Fragasso Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.29. 61,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,399,075. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.08.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

