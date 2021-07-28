Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Short Interest Down 89.1% in July

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the June 30th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MITI remained flat at $$0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 524,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,495. Mitesco has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.22.

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Mitesco, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.

