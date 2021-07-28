Short Interest in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Declines By 91.7%

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS KAIKY remained flat at $$17.41 during trading on Wednesday. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $18.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Other segments. It offers containership services; dry bulk carrier services comprising transport of raw materials, such as coal, iron ore, wheat, soybeans, corn, etc., as well as woodchips, and pulp; car carrier services; liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier services; marine transport of crude oil, oil derivatives, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products through tankers; offshore support vessel services; offshore drilling services; and floating production storage and offloading services.

