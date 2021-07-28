Betterment LLC Purchases 478 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,354,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,177,000 after purchasing an additional 329,391 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,881,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after buying an additional 170,311 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.75. The stock had a trading volume of 78,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,037. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $121.30 and a twelve month high of $159.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.