Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 1,811 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.52. 2,152,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,100,289. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.