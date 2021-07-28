Unified Trust Company N.A. Purchases 3,580 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 28.1% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

Shares of BDX traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $253.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.57.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

