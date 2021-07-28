Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 1.5% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $15,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOND. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,779. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $109.01 and a twelve month high of $113.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.84.

