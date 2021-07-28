Fragasso Group Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.72. 44,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,959. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $167.57 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.29.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

