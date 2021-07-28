Analysts Anticipate Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.47.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $16.08. 172,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,958,293. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

