Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.11). GreenPower Motor posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 65.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on GreenPower Motor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

GP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,300. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 15.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.62.

In related news, CEO Fraser Atkinson acquired 5,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,078,359.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. 20.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

