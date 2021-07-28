Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Soligenix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). Soligenix posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soligenix will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Soligenix.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 145.29% and a negative net margin of 818.95%.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Soligenix by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Soligenix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Soligenix by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Soligenix during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNGX traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. 999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,432. Soligenix has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a market cap of $39.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.30.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

