Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.680-$1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Boston Properties also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.68-1.70 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a sell rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

NYSE:BXP traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.13. 45,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $124.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.28.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

