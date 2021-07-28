Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 11.46%.
Shares of NASDAQ:SFST traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,837. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $396.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Southern First Bancshares Company Profile
