Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,837. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $396.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

