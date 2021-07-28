Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Issues Earnings Results

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded down $18.19 on Wednesday, hitting $462.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,795. Chemed has a 1 year low of $417.41 and a 1 year high of $560.00. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $482.77.

Get Chemed alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 7.52%.

In other Chemed news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,294.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total transaction of $1,432,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,069,052.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.