Colony Group LLC Sells 2,969 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 200,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.72.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $170.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.29. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

