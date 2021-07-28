Kaizen Financial Strategies Has $407,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kaizen Financial Strategies reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 25,790 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.27. The stock had a trading volume of 26,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,796. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $146.21 and a one year high of $234.25. The company has a market capitalization of $159.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

