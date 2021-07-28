FormulaFolio Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,632,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,361,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $941,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $852,020,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $940.26.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $973.69. 6,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $633.29 and a 52-week high of $987.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $896.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 4,004 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.26, for a total transaction of $3,872,909.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,654.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total transaction of $6,575,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,762 shares of company stock valued at $38,138,113. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

