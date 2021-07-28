Betterment LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Betterment LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,252 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $8,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,411. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $64.04 and a one year high of $111.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

