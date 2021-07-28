Betterment LLC Has $15.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,423 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.33. 39,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,881. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.