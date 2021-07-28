Columbia Asset Management Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,164 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $43.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,911,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,770,240. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

