Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Booking by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Booking by 262.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Booking by 21.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 138.1% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $945,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,453.04.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $25.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,221.07. 6,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,448. The firm has a market cap of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,252.89. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 35.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.