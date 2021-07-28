Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.56. 320,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,988,713. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.50. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

