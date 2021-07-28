Columbia Asset Management Purchases 90 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Waste Management by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,774,000 after buying an additional 77,383 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Waste Management by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 286,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,843,000 after purchasing an additional 38,046 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $767,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Waste Management by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.48. 23,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,588. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $149.95. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.89.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,042 shares of company stock worth $19,971,447. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

