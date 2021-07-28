regents capital Ltd Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.1% of regents capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. KeyCorp raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,189.42.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,627.80. 108,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,047. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,442.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

