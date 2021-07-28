Glen Rose Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:GLRP) Short Interest Update

Glen Rose Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:GLRP) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the June 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLRP remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. Glen Rose Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About Glen Rose Petroleum

Glen Rose Petroleum Corp. explores and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on the development of on-shore U.S. oil and gas assets. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

