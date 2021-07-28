HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Short Interest Update

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS:HBBHF remained flat at $$97.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.40. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $97.40.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

