4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Update

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 87.4% from the June 30th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,652,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FFNTF remained flat at $$1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. 384,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,759. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27. 4Front Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.98.
About 4Front Ventures
Featured Story: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for 4Front Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Front Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.