4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Update

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 87.4% from the June 30th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,652,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FFNTF remained flat at $$1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. 384,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,759. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27. 4Front Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.98.

About 4Front Ventures

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. It produces and sells cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 5 dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, Michigan primarily under the MISSION brand name.

