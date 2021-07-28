Ark Achieves Market Capitalization of $126.74 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002448 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $126.74 million and approximately $35.43 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000451 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 158,882,198 coins and its circulating supply is 130,761,301 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

