Komodo Trading Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $88.87 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.80 or 0.00259598 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00116190 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00142640 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007466 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000762 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,955,588 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

