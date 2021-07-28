Advisor Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 122,604 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,116.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 99,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.87.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.47. 669,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,297,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.