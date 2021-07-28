Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84 to $0.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $575 million to $590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $561.28 million.Entegris also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.840-$0.890 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENTG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.20.

Shares of Entegris stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.55. 16,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,447 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

