Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $22.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $429.79. The company had a trading volume of 14,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,857. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.38. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $235.62 and a 12 month high of $417.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.41, for a total transaction of $716,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total value of $2,767,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,396,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,254 shares of company stock worth $22,919,742 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.