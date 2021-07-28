HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.47%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.58. 17,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,271. The company has a market capitalization of $762.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $15.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $222,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

