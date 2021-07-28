Pendal Group Limited Has $11.07 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,796 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,914 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $11,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 102,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,044,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,133,000 after buying an additional 923,990 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,021,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,626,000 after buying an additional 661,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 118,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $65.87. 21,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,339. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.17. The company has a market cap of $119.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.6521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.