tru Independence LLC Sells 213 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

tru Independence LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $1,615,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $32,829,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 314,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $140.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,656,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

