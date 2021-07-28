Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 366 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $186.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.