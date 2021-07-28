Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,843,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 63.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after buying an additional 1,030,217 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 331.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after buying an additional 512,609 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after buying an additional 445,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after buying an additional 421,493 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $195.46. 24,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,413. The firm has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $197.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

