Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $23,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 5.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 301,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,345,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 660,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $72,986,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 175,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,076,000 after buying an additional 24,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hill-Rom stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.78. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.00. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $122.60.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.