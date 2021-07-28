2,830 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,830 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URI. National Pension Service boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $59,572,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in United Rentals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $328.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.02. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.41 and a 52 week high of $354.60.
URI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.62.
In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
