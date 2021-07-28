Stonnington Group LLC Takes $786,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after buying an additional 552,590 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,202,000 after buying an additional 39,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 199,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,228,000 after buying an additional 46,719 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

NYSE ECL opened at $220.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.68. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

