Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.11.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

WY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.50. 53,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,003. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

