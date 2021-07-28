JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Announces Earnings Results

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis.

JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,151,175. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.66. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,712 shares of company stock valued at $550,212. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

