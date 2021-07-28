First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

Shares of FBNC stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.48. 2,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,094. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

FBNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.