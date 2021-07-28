AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. 4,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,037. AXT has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $15.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $425.54 million, a PE ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 2.27.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $291,851.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,550 shares of company stock worth $900,668 in the last quarter. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

